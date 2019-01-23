PCSD first in U.S. to have registered therapy dog working in corrections facility

🎉🐾We offically have the 1st registered therapy dog, in the Nation, assigned to work in a Corrections Facility!🐾🎉 The Pima County Sheriff's Department is thrilled to announce the therapy registration of Officer Luke. This registration makes him the first EVER registered therapy dog in the NATION assigned to work in a corrections facility and the second registered therapy dog for the Pima County Sheriff’s Department. Officer Luke and Corrections Officer Dickinson have been training with Jeremy Brown of the The Complete Canine, who specializes in preparation of the Canine Good Citizen and Pet Partners Therapy Dog test, for the past ten months. It is held in high regard when a therapy registration is granted from Pet Partners as their program represents the best the field of animal-assisted interventions has to offer. With this registration, Officer Luke will be utilized in a proactive approach to inmate contact through rounds in the housing units and assisting inmates in times of crisis. This method has proven to reduce stress among inmate populations which leads to reduction of suicides, violence, and assaults. When these reductions occur it provides a cohesive balance for the corrections officers, thus a less stressful work day. The benefit of employee wellness and enrichment has improved with the addition of the Therapy Canine Program. We are very proud of Officer Luke and Corrections Officer Dickinson for their commitment to supporting and assisting our department and the community! For more information and questions on our Therapy Dog Program please email therapycanine@sheriff.pima.gov.