Town of Sahuarita provides assistance for Federal Employees amid government shutdown

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - The Town of Sahuarita is making an effort to aid residents who have been most directly impacted by the federal furlough by increasing monetary assistance to non-profit groups serving area residents and by providing assistance to wastewater customers who qualify.
“We know that some of our residents have been impacted by the shutdown,” Mayor Tom Murphy said. “It’s important to us to look for ways to assist them, knowing some are now looking at a month of work without pay.”
In order to assist town residents who are federal employees affected by the partial shutdown, Town Manager, Kelly Udall, has approved additional funding for Valley Assistance Services and the two community food banks with whom the town contracts to provide services for residents.
Valley Assistance Services (VAS) provides housing, shelter and utility services to the larger region. The Town contracts with them to provide the service to Sahuarita residents as this is not currently a municipal service. The town is already providing assistance for Sahuarita Wastewater customers through VAS. This amount is being increased by $5,000, earmarked specifically for wastewater utility assistance for federal employees.
Additionally, the Town contracts with the local food banks for emergency food provision. This is being supplemented with $10,000 of additional support.
Finally, the town manager has approved the waiver of late fees and interest charges that would normally apply on past due wastewater accounts for those federal employees affected by the shutdown. These waivers will be retroactive to the beginning of the shutdown, crediting any previously charged fees, and will be available until such time as the town provides notice of discontinuation.
Residents who are employed by the federal government and affected by the shutdown, may contact Valley Assistance Services – 520-625-5966, Sahuarita Food Bank – 520-668-0547, and the Community Food Bank— Green Valley Resource Center– 520-625-5252 for more information, and the town’s Waste Water Utility Customer Service– 520-625-5252 for individual assistance.
