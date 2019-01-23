Uber driver says he almost died when a suspected drunken passenger grabbed the wheel

View this post on Instagram

I almost died last night! FR! Picked up this crazy passenger from @cornerpocketsportsbar that tried to grab the steering wheel while we're we're on the freeway doing 65! So glad I had my dash cam @vantrue_official and that np one was hurt! In the end he was arrested and given a Breathalyzer and blew a point .19! @cornerpocketsportsbar #overserved Stupid thing was that had he thrown up in my car I would have gotten a $250 cleaning fee but because he only tried to kill me I get nothing had to go home early lost $200 in earnings for the night! But obviously I'm thankful that I'm alive. #uber #drunk #fullmoon #uberdriver #crazy #suicide #attemptedmurder @downtownsacramento @gooddaysac @1025ksfm @sacramento_life