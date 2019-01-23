United Way’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program underway

“The VITA program is so much more than free tax preparation,” said Tony Penn, president and chief executive officer of United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona, in a recent news release. “The impact of this program is significant, measured in the real difference it makes for families in need, from the families last year who were able to avoid eviction or obtain affordable housing because of VITA to the families whose outreach to VITA helped them to become more financially stable,” he continued. “Fighting for financial stability is one of the core pillars of our United Way, and VITA is an important tool in this fight.”