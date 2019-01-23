United Way’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program underway

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Recent changes to tax laws have resulted in a greater number of wage-earners planning to seek professional filing assistance, and United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona is offering its assistance again this year through free tax return preparation services for individuals and families earning up to $66,000 annually.
Through its Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Program, the organization is hosting eight sites across Southern Arizona, staffed by IRS-certified preparer volunteers, that will help taxpayers to maximize their refunds.
VITA tax preparation is offered as a free service and saves taxpayers an average of $250 per return. The program helps taxpayers access all tax credits for which they are eligible – including the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) and Child Tax Credit (CTC), and has become an essential service to thousands of Arizona residents.
“The VITA program is so much more than free tax preparation,” said Tony Penn, president and chief executive officer of United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona, in a recent news release. “The impact of this program is significant, measured in the real difference it makes for families in need, from the families last year who were able to avoid eviction or obtain affordable housing because of VITA to the families whose outreach to VITA helped them to become more financially stable,” he continued. “Fighting for financial stability is one of the core pillars of our United Way, and VITA is an important tool in this fight.”
VITA volunteers must complete an intense IRS-sponsored certification program every year, and most return year after year. Individuals seeking assistance will have their respective returns prepared by a volunteer, with a second volunteer assigned to review the return before it is filed. With more complex cases, a third volunteer will triple-check the return.
Those seeking quality tax preparation assistance at no cost should visit www.unitedwaytucson.org/vita for complete information about locations, schedules and required documents.
In addition to the on-site services at the eight locations, tax filers also have the option of filing on their own using free, easy, and secure interview-style online software and are encouraged to visit https://www.unitedwaytucson.org/freefile.
- Marana Community Center at 13250 N. Lon Adams Road, 85653: Thursdays 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturdays 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. from Jan. 31 to April 13.
- Goodwill Job Connection at 1703 W. Valencia Road, 85746: Fridays 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturdays 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. from Feb. 7 to April 13.
- City of Tucson Ward III Office at 1510 E. Grant Road, 85719: Saturdays 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. from Feb. 2 to April 13.
- Interfaith Community Services at 2820 W. Ina Road, 85741: Wednesdays 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturdays 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. from Jan. 30 to April 13.
- El Pueblo Senior Center at 101 W. Irvington Road, 85714: Tuesdays and Thursdays 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturdays 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. from Jan. 30 to April 14.
- Quincie Douglas Branch Library at 1585 E. 36th St., 85713: Tuesdays 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturdays 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. from Feb. 2 to April 13.
- Abounding Grace Lutheran Church at 2450 S. Kolb Road, 85710: Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. from Jan. 30 to April 13.
- Ellie Towne Flowing Wells Community Center at 1660 W. Ruthrauff Road, 85705: Tuesdays, Wednesdays 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.; Thursdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. from Jan. 31 to April 11.
