Work to begin on southern Arizona’s first mountain bike skills park
(Source: Bureau of Land Management)
By Tucson News Now | January 23, 2019 at 5:58 AM MST - Updated January 23 at 6:07 AM

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Tucson Mayor Jonathan Rothschild and representatives from Davis-Monthan Air Force Base will hold a press conference to kick off a volunteer event at a the site of a new mountain bike skills park.

Volunteers will help the Sonoran Desert Mountain Bicyclists and REI Tucson clear trail corridors, install signage, and continue site clean-up at the planned 100-Acre Wood Bike Park.

The 100-Acre Wood Bike Park will be located near Davis-Monthan Air Force Base east of Alvernon Way, just north of Golf Links Road. (Source: Google Maps)
The press conference begins at 10 a.m., followed by the volunteer event.

More details can be found HERE.

The park is located near D-M on the east side of Alvernon Way, just north of Golf Links Road.

