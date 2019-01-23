Work to begin on southern Arizona’s first mountain bike skills park

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Tucson Mayor Jonathan Rothschild and representatives from Davis-Monthan Air Force Base will hold a press conference to kick off a volunteer event at a the site of a new mountain bike skills park.
Volunteers will help the Sonoran Desert Mountain Bicyclists and REI Tucson clear trail corridors, install signage, and continue site clean-up at the planned 100-Acre Wood Bike Park.
The press conference begins at 10 a.m., followed by the volunteer event.
More details can be found HERE.
The park is located near D-M on the east side of Alvernon Way, just north of Golf Links Road.
