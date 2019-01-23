Yuma Sector BP agents arrest convicted felon, gang member

YUMA, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended a Mexican gang member previously convicted of voluntary manslaughter after he illegally entered the U.S. east of San Luis Monday night.
Using surveillance technology, agents observed the man walking north from the border approximately 10 miles east of the Port of San Luis. Agents determined he had burrowed under an older section of border fence in the same area used by the group of 376 Central Americans the previous Monday. Agents arrested the Mexican national and transported him to the Yuma Border Patrol Station.
During records checks, agents learned the man was convicted of voluntary manslaughter in 1984 in Fresno, California, and had been sentenced to 11 years in prison. He also admitted to being a member of the Border Brothers street gang.
The Mexican man will be prosecuted for re-entry after deportation.
All persons apprehended by the Border Patrol undergo criminal history checks using biometrics to ensure illegal immigrants with criminal histories are positively identified.
