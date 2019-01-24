Digital license plates now available as option for Arizona motorists

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Arizona drivers now have another option for their license plates, one that the tech savvy will love - electronic digital plates.
The new plate option is called Rplate Digital License Plates. According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, they are LTE wireless connected devices similar to a tablet. The license plate number is constantly displayed, and the technology allows for added messages such as “invalid,” “stolen” and other notifications if needed.
ADOT has been testing this new digital plate for the last year on its fleet vehicles across the state to determine if it is a viable option, according to an ADOT news release. The tests included operational capabilities and endurance under different weather conditions.
ADOT also worked with the Arizona Department of Public Safety to make sure the plates and the messaging capabilities conform to legal requirements and law enforcement best practices.
While drivers are authorized by ADOT Motor Vehicle Division and AZDPS to have the Rplate, it is not available at MVD or other Authorized Third Party offices, according to ADOT.
Anyone who wants to buy the Rplate will have to do so via a participating reseller like a vehicle dealership, professional auto service providers or directly from the plate manufacturer Reviver Auto.
MVD does not receive any proceeds from the sale of this plate, and the cost is determined by the manufacturer.
For more information on the plate, click here reviverauto.com.
