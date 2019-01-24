Family Finder: Angie is looking for a forever home

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Angie is a girl that loves to march to the beat of her own drum.
“She can be happy and silly. She can be serious. She can be a deep thinker and then she can start dancing and she almost seems to have her own internal rhythm,” said Sabrina with Foster Arizona.
Angie loves to do things with her foster family from baking cakes to jumping on trampolines.
“She likes to go along with what you're doing. She just engages very easily,” Sabrina said. “I like spending time with people. I like to play board games. I like playing Mario Kart and Call of Duty. I like math,” said Angie.
She loves to do all kinds of things but the one part that is missing is a family.
“I just like family. I really want a family,” Angie said.
“Angie deserves a family that has experience parenting so that they can help her grow into the young lady I know she will be,” Sabrina said.
Sabrina adds that she would be great with a mom or a mom and dad. Also, Angie would do great with siblings and any pets.
“I like rabbits, horses, cows, pigs and all of that stuff and cats and dogs,” Angie said.
“She would love to have a family that is Christian so that she could continue to attend a Christian church,” said Sabrina.
“She really deserves to have a family that will be here. That will be there forever. That she can trust and that can help be everything she can be,” added Sabrina.
To find out more on adopting Angie to go to https://fosterarizona.org/meet-the-kids/
