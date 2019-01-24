FIRST ALERT FORECAST: buh bye cold weather!

By Stephanie Waldref | January 24, 2019 at 3:45 AM MST - Updated January 24 at 7:21 AM

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - After a chilly start to the week, things will be warming up for the weekend! Enjoy!

THURSDAY: Sunny highs in the upper 60s.

TONIGHT: Clear and cool. Temps fall into the upper 30s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the low 70s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 70s.

MONDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the low 70s.

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s. Breezy.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s.