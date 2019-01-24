New York Red Bulls return to Naranja Park

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - The New York Red Bulls of Major League Soccer will return to Oro Valley in February for the third straight year.
The team will play an open match with USL Championship club Phoenix Rising FC at Naranja Park, 810 W. Naranja Drive, at 1 p.m. on Feb. 10.
The game is free and open to the public, but seating is limited to the west side of Field 1, so spectators are encouraged to bring their own chairs.
Players will sign autographs after the game.
The teams are among the squads from the MLS and USL Championship participating in the Mobile Mini Sun Cup. FC Tucson, which is playing its first season in USL League One, is also part of the Sun Cup lineup.
The Sun Cup is an annual preseason event for Major League Soccer clubs to prepare for their regular season. The event first began in 2012.
