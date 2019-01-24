Parents warned of man who posed as teacher, followed student home

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - An elementary school in the Vail School District is alerting parents to an incident in which a man posed as a teacher and followed a student home.
In a letter dated Jan. 24, the school’s principal of the school in the Rita Ranch said the incident happened on Wednesday, Jan. 23.
The man approached a boy who was walking home, referred to himself as a teacher and followed the boy home.
The man is described as white, about 25 years old, 6-foot-0 with a thin build, light colored hair, facial hair (possible goatee), dark eyes, and may be left-handed. He was last seen wearing a yellow shirt and jeans. He had a silver ring on his right index finger.
He was driving a light yellow four-door passenger car described as looking like a taxi. The car was dirty with possible scratches and rear-end damage, a possible bike rack or storage rack on the back that was described as looking like a shopping cart. It had a “Minecraft” sticker of a brown tree with green leaves on the front door.
The boy’s family filed a report with the Tucson Police Department.
Families in the district are being advised to be on the lookout and call 911 if they have information about the man or his car.
