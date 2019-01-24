A Player’s Preview: USC

LOS ANGELES, CA. -- Arizona will open a three-game road trip Thursday night at USC, before traveling to UCLA and Arizona State.
Coach Sean Miller’s team is coming off an 82-71 win over Oregon State and is 5-1 through six conference games.
The Wildcats (14-5, 5-1) set season-highs in 3-pointers (13), offensive rebounds (21) and steals (nine) last time out against Oregon State.
Arizona’s bench has outscored its opponent in eight straight games and has only been outscored five times this season.
The Wildcats have won five straight against the Trojans and eight of the past 10.
Sophomore Brandon Randolph is averaging a team-best 15.4 points per game after averaging 3.7 as a freshman last year.
USC (10-8, 3-2) is led in scoring by Bennie Boatright (17 ppg). Big man Nick Rakocevic is averaging 15 points and 10 rebounds this season.
UA Redshirt sophomore forward Chase Jeter is questionable for Thursday’s game at USC after suffering a back injury in the win over Oregon State.
Arizona leads the all-time series with USC 68-42 and is 32-23 in games against the Trojans on the road.
The game will be televised by FS1 with Joe Davis and Doug Gotlieb on the call. Tipoff is at 7 p.m. Tucson time.
Copyright 2019 Arizona Athletics. All rights reserved.