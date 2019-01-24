Police investigate suspicious death of infant on Tucson’s SE side

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police have confirmed that they are investigating a suspicious death of an infant on Tucson’s southeast side near Davis-Monthan Air Force Base on Thursday, Jan. 24.
According to Sgt. Pete Dugan of the Tucson Police Department, detectives with the child physical abuse unit are at the scene in the 7700 block of East Apple Tree Drive.
The original call shortly after 1 a.m. was for an unresponsive infant. When police arrived the infant girl was pronounced dead.
Dugan said the death appears suspicious.
No arrests have been made.
