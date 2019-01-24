Residents, two dogs able to escape safely during fire in east-side home

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Tucson Fire Department crews responded to a house fire on the east side Thursday, Jan. 24 around 9 a.m., after receiving a 911 call from someone standing outside the home.
Crews arrived at the scene in the 3700 block of South Sarnoff, near Escalante and Camino Seco to see smoke coming from the attic space of a home.
Firefighters found the fire inside the home and extinguished it, but crews outside reported dark smoke still coming from the attic vents. Crews moved to the roof to create inspection holes, but were not able to find any further fire, according to a TFD news release. As an added precaution firefighters removed the attic vent to assist with smoke ventilation.
TFD crews had the fire under control within seven minutes of arriving at the scene. There were two people and two dogs at home at the time of the fire, but were able to get out safely, according to the news release. They were not in need of assistance from the Red Cross.
The Tucson Police Department and Fire Cause Investigators were called to the scene as well. According to the TFD release the cause and origin of the fire are suspicious and are under investigation.
