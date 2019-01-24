Roadrunners’ Hill takes shine out of Stars

TUCSON, AZ - Three has been a magic number the last two games for Tucson.
After scoring three in Monday’s second period, as well as three in the third, the Roadrunners picked up right where they left off with three in Wednesday’s first period on their way to a 4-0 win over Texas.
Rookie defenseman Cam Dineen started the scoring with his first goal on Tucson Arena ice this season.
Less than five minutes later, Michael Bunting extended his season-long point streak to five games with his eighth point during the stretch. #27 now also has goals in four straight.
Rookie Brayden Burke scored the final goal of the first period. Hudson Fasching picked up his 11th in the final seconds of the game
Behind the Roadrunners all evening was another outstanding performance from goaltender Adin Hill.
After spending nearly two months with the NHL’s Arizona Coyotes, Hill has now been perfect in two starts since returning.
The third-year pro stopped 39 shots for his second shutout in as many games. The 39 saves is a new season-high for him in net.
The Roadrunners (23-11-3-1) have now won three straight games and matched first place San Jose with 23 wins.
The homestand continues Friday night against Bakersfield at 7 p.m.
David Kelly contributed to this story.