State lawmakers ready for a hands-free future in Arizona

PHOENIX, AZ (KOLD News 13) - State lawmakers say it is finally time to enforce change behind the wheel.
That is exactly what SB 1165 could do. The bill was publicly introduced Thursday at the capitol as part of the Distracted Driving Summit.
The summit comes just weeks after the death of a police officer who was hit by a distracted driver. The driver allegedly admitted that he was texting behind the wheel when his car struck Officer Clayton Townsend of the Salt River Police Department on Jan. 8.
“Why now? Why not years ago? This has been a problem on the streets of Arizona for a long time," said Senator Lisa Otondo, a co-author on the bill, similar to the ordinance passed in Oro Valley in 2017.
“This is about changing driving behavior. It’s not about writing tickets, generating revenue or targeting any specific group. It’s about changing behavior and making our roadways safer," said Oro Valley Police Chief Daniel Sharp, at the capitol for the announcement Thursday.
Chief Sharp said there has been a decrease in crashes since the ordinance when into place two years ago with zero fatalities on the town’s roads.
The proposed law would make having your phone in your hands behind the wheel a primary offense. Fines would be from $75 to $150 for a first offense and up to $250 the second time. There would be additional charges for a serious or deadly crash.
Police would not need another reason to pull you over.
The bill would allow the use of a phone if it is mounted to the windshield, dash or console, but only for tasks that take a single tap or swipe. There are exceptions for work and emergency situations.
“This isn’t perfect, we recognize there are distractions in vehicles and all, but this goes a long way to address significant issues," said Chief Sharp.
Arizona is one of only three states that does not ban all drivers from texting while driving. State lawmakers have introduced texting bans every session in the past few years, and they have gone nowhere.
“In my opinion, it has been very damaging not to have this because many have lost their lives. So it’s time to act and we have the political support to do it," said Sen. Otondo.
Gov. Doug Ducey has said he supports such a ban.
A texting ban for teens with a learner’s permit - or less than six months on their license - took effect last summer. The new law would replace that.