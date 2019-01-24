TCC hosts Just Between Friends event Jan 24 to 26

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Looking to shop and save money?
Just Between Friends is holding an event this weekend at the Tucson Convention Center on 260 S Church Ave from Jan. 24 to 26, 2019. Items like children’s clothing, maternity clothing, infant care, kid furnishings, toys, play equipment, books, DVD’s, video games, gaming systems, arts & crafts, strollers, car seats, and sporting goods will be for sale at this weekend’s event.
Hours are from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $2 on Thursday and free on Friday and Saturday. All items will be discounted at 50% off on Saturday.
Free parking is available on the west side of the building off of Granada and Cushing Street in Lot B. Parking meters are also free on the weekends.
Transactions can be made using cash, debit cards, Visa, Mastercard, and Discover credit cards with a matching picture ID.
For more information, visit Just Between Friend’s website.
