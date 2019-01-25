ABOR continues to discuss UA Basketball following guilty plea of former assistant coach

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Board of Regents met behind closed doors Thursday for a special meeting that had the Arizona Men’s Basketball program on the agenda.
The meeting was called just two days after former UA assistant coach Emmanuel “Book” Richardson pleaded guilty to a bribery charge in a prosecution that exposed corruption in college basketball recruiting.
The executive session began just after 12:30 p.m. Thursday and took place behind closed doors, as an informational meeting for the regents.
According to the agenda, the special meeting was for “legal advice and discussion regarding University of Arizona Men’s Basketball.”
Neither University of Arizona President Robert Robbins nor Athletics Director Dave Heeke were present at the meeting.
Ron Shoopman, chair of the Arizona Board of Regents, did not comment following the special meeting Thursday. Following a special meeting in November, Shoopman told KOLD News 13:
“Is it concerning for us for what’s going on in the national stage, you bet. We are as concerned as you are, but you have our pledge that we will take action when action is warranted and we are aggressively pursuing the facts.”
At that time, KOLD News 13 was told these meeting will continue to happen, possibly every couple of weeks or months, it depends on the flow of information.
