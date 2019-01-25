Family kicked off flight after passengers complained about body odor

MIAMI (WPLG/CNN) – A family said they were left embarrassed at a Florida airport after being booted from their flight because other passengers said they smelled bad.
Yossi Adler, his wife Jennie Adler and their 19-month-old daughter were wrapping up their vacation in Miami and heading back home to Detroit on Wednesday night.
The Adlers said they briefly boarded their American Airlines flight before they were asked to get off because passengers were complaining about their body odor.
"All of a sudden, as soon as they took us off, they closed the gate, and then they said, ‘Sorry sir, some people complained you had body odor and we’re not letting you back on,’" Yossi Adler said.
The Adlers said they were told their luggage would be taken off the plane, but that didn’t happen, leaving them with only the clothes on their back.
"They have our car seat, our stroller, everything," Jennie Adler said.
American Airlines released a statement Wednesday night saying: “Mr. Adler and his wife were removed from the flight when several passengers complained about their body odor. They have been booked into a hotel for the night and given meal vouchers. They have been rebooked on a flight Thursday.”
The family arrived at Miami International Airport early Thursday morning in hopes they’d be able to take off on their flight.
“We stopped several people in the airport, and it’s embarrassing, but we asked them, ‘Do you think we smell? Because we just got kicked off a plane for smelling,’” Jennie Adler said. “And they were like, ‘Oh my God, we’re so embarrassed for you that somebody would do such a thing, no.’”
The family made it back to Detroit late Thursday and were reunited with their luggage.
"There's no body odor that we have. There's nothing wrong with us." Yossi Adler said. "I'm very frustrated. I want them to own up to what really happened and to tell me the truth. What was it?"
It’s unclear if the Adlers have heard back from the airline since the incident.
