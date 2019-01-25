Food boxes delivered to correctional officers affected by shutdown

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - The Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona is lending a helping hand to federal employees affected by the government shutdown.
A special food distribution event was set up at the federal prison off Wilmot Road on Friday morning, Jan. 25. Another one is planned for Friday afternoon from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Correctional officers working the overnight shift were sent home with boxes of food to help them get by as the shutdown continues.
The president of the union that represents 400 correctional officers said it’s been tough on his family and the families of his co-workers.
Friday was especially tough because it’s the second full paycheck these workers will miss.
“Time are tough right now. This will be our second paycheck that we’ll miss,” Walter Shannon said.
Shannon said having the food bank set up shop outside the correctional complex shows how difficult things have gotten for the families of federal workers.
“Reality is sinking in. This is going further into the shutdown and we have to have community food banks come out to help us out when normally we wouldn’t have to,” he said.
Shannon and his wife both work at the facility, so he said they tightened up the budget and are holding out hope that a deal is made soon.
The food bank hopes to continue to do special deliveries to the federal prison until it is not needed. Leaders urge you to donate to the organization so they can continue to host similar events.
