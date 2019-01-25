Former CEO of Hacienda HealthCare accused of sexual harrassment

The CEO of Hacienda HealthCare resigned just days after Arizona's Family broke the news that a vegetative patient had given birth. (Source: AZ Family)
By Tucson News Now | January 25, 2019 at 2:54 PM MST - Updated January 25 at 2:54 PM

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - The former CEO of Hacienda HealthCare, Bill Timmons, had previously been accused of sexual harassment, according to an AZ Family article.

Several Hacienda employees claimed that Timmons had sexually harassed them or treated them poorly, stated Tom Pomeroy, chairman of the Hacienda board.

In wake of the scandal surrounding Hacienda HealthCare in the last few weeks, Timmons resigned from his post.

“Timmons resigned from Hacienda after a tragic incident that has shaken the company and the current Board to its core. There is no excuse for what happened to a resident of Hacienda’s Intermediate Care Facility for the Intellectually Disabled, nor have we sought to make excuses. Rather, the Board, Hacienda’s new CEO and our team is doing everything possible to make certain such an incident never happens again.
