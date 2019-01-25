Former CEO of Hacienda HealthCare accused of sexual harrassment

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - The former CEO of Hacienda HealthCare, Bill Timmons, had previously been accused of sexual harassment, according to an AZ Family article.
Several Hacienda employees claimed that Timmons had sexually harassed them or treated them poorly, stated Tom Pomeroy, chairman of the Hacienda board.
In wake of the scandal surrounding Hacienda HealthCare in the last few weeks, Timmons resigned from his post.
