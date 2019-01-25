Former Pinal Co. detention officer accused of sex with minor found dead in cell

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - A former Pinal County detention officer, who was arrested after he was accused of having sex with a minor was found dead in his cell, according to an AZ Family article.
According to the article, 48-year-old Robert Bruce Hunter was found unresponsive in his cell at Lower Buckeye Jail around 2:15 a.m. Thursday after a routine security walk.
Medical staff began CPR and the Phoenix Fire Department arrived on the scene, but Hunter was pronounced dead at 2:29 a.m.
"PCSO learned about what happened this morning. Right now, our thoughts and prayers are with his family. We are also offering peer support to any of his co-workers who need it."
