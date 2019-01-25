3 killed, 2 hurt in shootings near Penn State

STATE COLLEGE, PA (Gray News/PA) - Three people have died, including the alleged gunman, and many others were shot after shootings at a hotel bar and a home.
WHTM-TV reports the shooting occurred Thursday about 10:30 p.m. at P.J. Harrigan’s Bar & Grill on Atherton Street in State College. The bar is located inside the Ramada Hotel & Conference Center and about two miles from Penn State University’s main campus.
Dean Beachy, 62, of Millersburg, OH, was shot and killed at the bar. Two others were wounded and are in critical condition, State College Police Chief John Gardner said.
Those who the suspect wounded at the bar include a woman with whom the suspect had been in a relationship, as well as another man.
The suspect, Jordan Witmer, 21, then traveled to a home and “shot his way in,” killing a man the residence, Gardner said.
The Associated Press identified the man as George McCormick, 83.
The man’s wife holed up in the bathroom at the residence and called 911, the police chief said.
The suspect shot himself in the face at the home and died.
