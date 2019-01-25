NASCAR: Packed field will race Chilly Willy 150

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Ladies and Gentlemen, start your engines.
The 6th annual Chilly Willy 150 this weekend revs up another year of NASCAR racing in Tucson.
The three-day event which started Thursday night will feature vintage car racing as well as main events in the Super Late Models and Super Trucks divisions.
Dane Nissen (26) and Kody Vanderwal (43) took home the checkered flags in a pair of 50-lap SLM mains to open the weekend.
The second main was added on Thursday night due to the large number of entrants in the field.
Over 40 cars will compete for qualifying positions in Saturday’s race which will be for a $10,000 prize.
Friday night will also feature a pair of 50-lap qualifying races.
Racing starts at 2 p.m on Saturday.
The card will feature a last chance 50-lap race to qualify for the Chilly Willy 150, a 50-lap Super Truck event and then the main event.
Among those in the field are nine-time points champ Ron Norman, former Tucson Rookie of the Year Vanessa Robinson and reigning Tucson SLM points champion Brandon Farrington.
Past Chilly Willy 150 Winners:
- 2018 - Chris Eggleston
- 2017 - Owen Riddle
- 2016 - Chuck Wares
- 2015 - Tayler Riddle
- 2014 - Dustin Ash
