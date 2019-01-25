Pi Beta Phi Fraternity for Women to donate 20,000 books to underserved local youth

Pi Beta Phi’s Fraternity annual Day of Service Signature events further the purpose of its philanthropic effort, Read > Lead > Achieve, to inspire a lifelong love of reading that can unlock true potential and create a more literate and productive society. In a decade-long partnership with First Book®, a nonprofit providing new books to its national network of schools and programs and a world leader in literacy advocacy, more than 3.5 million books have been given to children and communities in need through qualified recipient groups. Illiteracy is associated with the cycle of poverty. Nationally, one in four children in the United States is functionally illiterate.