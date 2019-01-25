Pinal Co. K9 helps stop meth smuggling attempt

PINAL COUNTY, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Thanks to an alert Pinal County Sheriff's Office deputy and the keen nose of his K9 partner, a drug smuggling attempt was stopped.
According to PCSO the incident began around 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 24 when a PCSO deputy stopped a vehicle for a moving and equipment violation on Interstate 10 near Casa Grande.
When the deputy approached the vehicle, occupied by two women, he noted suspicious activity and deployed his K9 partner to do an exterior sniff. The dog alerted to the vehicle.
During a search of the vehicle the PCSO deputy discovered 16 bundles of methamphetamine in several hidden compartments, the bundles weighed a total of 17.8 pounds.
“Without the hard work of our K9 deputy, those bundles of methamphetamine would have disappeared into communities across Arizona and our nation,” said Sheriff Mark Lamb. “As I have said before, these drugs wouldn’t be coming into our country if there wasn’t a demand. This is just another example of how the cartel is taking advantage of the drug addiction problem we have in this country.”
The driver, Martha Rabago Ibarra, 31 and her passenger Maria Franco Alvarez, 43, both residents of Mexico were arrested on the following charges: Transportation of Dangerous Drugs for Sale and Possession of Dangerous Drugs for Sale.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.