Sahuarita police searching for suspect in theft of generator part, trail cameras

SAHUARITA, AZ (KOLD News 13) - The Sahuarita Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a possible theft suspect.
According to an SPD news release the suspect(s) entered a locked property in the 18700 block of south Old Nogales Highway and stole a large aluminum radiator for a diesel generator and three Browning trail cameras. The theft took place on Tuesday, Jan. 22 before 5 p.m.
The value of the items taken is $5,300, according to SPD.
Anyone with information on the suspect, seen in an image taken at the property at the time of the theft, is asked to call the SPD via 911 or on the SPD Tip Line at 344-7847.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.