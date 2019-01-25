Suspects in fatal California shooting last seen in Arizona

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Two suspects in a California homicide turned up in central Arizona, but were able to avoid capture after a pursuit through Casa Grande and Maricopa on Monday, Jan. 21.
According to information from the Casa Grande and Inglewood, CA, police departments, Donovan “Miklo” Bingaman and Lizet Martinez may still be in Casa Grande. Both are considered armed and dangerous.
They are wanted in connection with a Christmas Day shooting and death two days later of 70-year-old Lourdes Padilla in Inglewood.
Martinez, 29, is described as Hispanic, 5-foot-4, 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She has multiple tattoos on her chest and arms.
Bingaman, 20, is described as white, 6-foot-2, 230 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. His tattoos include “ES” on the back of his head, a purple rose on his right hand and LA on his right forearm. He is believed to be a member of a Las Vegas street gang.
The two were stopped by Casa Grande police while driving a white Nissan Versa with paper plates. They sped away and police pursued at high speed, but the suspects were able to get away.
They are known to frequent the states of California, Arizona and Nevada.
Anyone with information about their whereabouts is urged to call 911, the Inglewood Police Department at (310) 412-5240 or the Casa Grande Police Department at (520) 421-8700.
