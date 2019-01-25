Suspects in fatal California shooting last seen in Arizona

Lizet Martinez and Donovan Bingaman (Source: Casa Grande Police Department)
By Tucson News Now | January 25, 2019 at 11:18 AM MST - Updated January 25 at 11:18 AM

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Two suspects in a California homicide turned up in central Arizona, but were able to avoid capture after a pursuit through Casa Grande and Maricopa on Monday, Jan. 21.

According to information from the Casa Grande and Inglewood, CA, police departments, Donovan “Miklo” Bingaman and Lizet Martinez may still be in Casa Grande. Both are considered armed and dangerous.

They are wanted in connection with a Christmas Day shooting and death two days later of 70-year-old Lourdes Padilla in Inglewood.

01-24-19 Inglewood Press Conference

On January 24, 2019 the City of Inglewood held a Press Conference regarding the incident that took the life of 70 year old, Lourdes Padilla, an Inglewood resident, Mother and Grandmother. If any citizen has information of the whereabouts of the suspects, contact the Inglewood Police Department immediately! Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Padilla family.

Posted by The City of Inglewood on Thursday, January 24, 2019
Lizet Martinez (Source: Casa Grande Police Department)
Martinez, 29, is described as Hispanic, 5-foot-4, 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She has multiple tattoos on her chest and arms.

Donovan Bingaman (Source: Casa Grande Police Department)
Bingaman, 20, is described as white, 6-foot-2, 230 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. His tattoos include “ES” on the back of his head, a purple rose on his right hand and LA on his right forearm. He is believed to be a member of a Las Vegas street gang.

The two were stopped by Casa Grande police while driving a white Nissan Versa with paper plates. They sped away and police pursued at high speed, but the suspects were able to get away.

They are known to frequent the states of California, Arizona and Nevada.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is urged to call 911, the Inglewood Police Department at (310) 412-5240 or the Casa Grande Police Department at (520) 421-8700.

