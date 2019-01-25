7th grader from Tortolita Middle School wins Marana District Spelling Bee with ‘polymer’

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - It took Colleen Allen, a 7th grade student at Tortolita Middle School, correctly spelling "polymer" to win the Marana Unified School District's spelling bee in the 15th round.
The MUSD Spelling Bee was held on Tuesday, Jan. 22 at Mountain View High School. Over 5,500 MUSD students from 12 elementary and two middle schools, competed in classrooms in order to participate in the district spelling bee.
MUSD Spelling Bee winners were:
- 1st Place - Colleen Allen, Tortolita Middle School, 7th grade
- 2nd Place - William Parry, Marana Middle School, 7th grade
- 3rd Place - Coral Christensen, Ironwood Elementary School, 6th grade
- 4th Place - Brady Mau, Ironwood Elementary School, 6th grade
- 5th Place/Alternate - Callie Bergesen, Gladden Farms Elementary School, 6th grade
Colleen will be joined by the next top three contestants and the alternate at the Pima County Spelling Bee, which will be held on Saturday, Feb. 16 at 10 a.m. at the Canyon Del Oro Auditorium at 25 West Calle Concordia, Oro Valley 85704.
