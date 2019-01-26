FIRST ALERT FORECAST: It’s going to be a beautiful weekend with above average temperatures and plenty of sunshine!

By Lisa Villegas | January 25, 2019 at 6:03 PM MST - Updated January 25 at 6:09 PM

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - The biggest change in our forecast will be an approaching cold front. It’s going to increase our cloud cover and our wind speeds by Tuesday.

TONIGHT: Overnight lows dropping into the upper 30s.

TOMORROW: Sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the lower 70s.

MONDAY: Highs will climb into the lower-70s under mostly cloudy skies.

TUESDAY: Cloudy skies as temperatures drop into the upper 60s. Breezy afternoon!

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with highs in the lower-70s.

THURSDAY: Highs will climb into the lower-70s under mostly sunny skies.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with highs in the lower 70s.

