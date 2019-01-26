FIRST ALERT FORECAST: We’ll continue to see a warming trend through the beginning of the week.

By Jaclyn Selesky | January 26, 2019 at 4:25 PM MST - Updated January 26 at 4:25 PM

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Temperatures will drop slightly as a cold front moves through on Tuesday. It will also be breezy throughout the afternoon.

TONIGHT: Clear skies with overnight lows dropping into the upper-30s.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with highs in the lower 70s.

MONDAY: Highs will climb into the lower-70s under mostly cloudy skies.

TUESDAY: Cloudy skies as temperatures drop into the upper 60s. Breezy afternoon!

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the lower-70s.

THURSDAY: Highs will climb into the lower-70s under mostly sunny skies.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with highs in the lower 70s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the lower-70s.

