FIRST ALERT FORECAST: We’ll continue to see a warming trend through the beginning of the week.

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Temperatures will drop slightly as a cold front moves through on Tuesday. It will also be breezy throughout the afternoon.
TONIGHT: Clear skies with overnight lows dropping into the upper-30s.
TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with highs in the lower 70s.
MONDAY: Highs will climb into the lower-70s under mostly cloudy skies.
TUESDAY: Cloudy skies as temperatures drop into the upper 60s. Breezy afternoon!
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the lower-70s.
THURSDAY: Highs will climb into the lower-70s under mostly sunny skies.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with highs in the lower 70s.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the lower-70s.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.