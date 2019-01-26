Grand Canyon National Park full visitor services to resume following end of shutdown

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Seasonal visitors are rejoicing, as the government shutdown ends, so does the shuttering of Arizona’s National Parks, especially the Grand Canyon. While the park remained open there were limited resources available to guests, but that all ends now.
A recent news release from officials at the Grand Canyon National Park, normal operations are expected to resume this week, including opening visitor centers, offering ranger programs, opening permit offices, and collecting fees at entrance stations.
Not all operations will be available immediately, like ranger programs, time will be needed to set the schedules back up and make sure resources are in place.
“Grand Canyon National Park appreciates the partnerships we have with Governor Ducey, the State of Arizona, Arizona State Parks and Trails, Grand Canyon Conservancy, and the northern Arizona community. The protection of Grand Canyon’s natural and cultural resources is our shared responsibility and a commitment to every American, every visitor, every day,” said Deputy Superintendent Lisa Carrico, in the news release.
Thanks to the State of Arizona and donations from the Grand Canyon Conservancy, the park was able to remain open, however limited, during the shutdown.
Please visit http://www.nps.gov/grca for updated information about the park.
“We also need to extend our gratitude to our in-park business partners and neighbors in the town of Tusayan for providing support to our employees and community. We are a compassionate, connected community and together we showed our strength during the shutdown,” said Incident Commander Matt Vandzura, in the same news release, as services provided by park concessioners and partners also remained open during the shutdown.
A significant driver in the national economy, the National Park Service returns more than $10 for every $1 invested and it factors in the local economy as well. In 2017, more than 6,250,000 visitors to Grand Canyon National Park spent $666,912,800 in communities near the park. That spending supported 9,423 jobs in the local area and had a cumulative benefit to the local economy of $938,010,800.
