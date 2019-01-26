UPDATE: TPD investigating murder, suicide near Houghton, Broadway

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) Homicide detectives with the Tucson Police Department are investigating an apparent murder, suicide on the east side, near Houghton and Broadway.
According to Sgt. Pete Dugan, spokesman for the TPD, police received two 911 calls around 4:30 p.m. Friday, from neighbors reporting shots fired in the 200 block of North Fenceline Drive. As officers were responding to the scene, a third 911 call was received, this time from a family member about shots being fired inside the home and asking for a welfare check. The family member also mentioned there might be a small child inside the home.
When officers arrived at the home they received no response from inside. TPD SWAT was called to the scene and used a robot to search the home.
Photos taken by the robot showed an adult male and female inside, unresponsive on the floor. According to Dugan, SWAT then entered the home and found the two adults on the floor with obvious gun shot trauma. They were pronounced dead at the scene.
The child was located in another part of the home, unharmed. The child is with family members, according to Dugan.
The names of the couple, husband and wife have not been released, though next of kin have been notified.
According to Dugan, it appears as though the husband may have shot his wife and then turned the weapon on himself.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME.
TPD is thanking the neighbors for calling about the shots fired, they heard something and reported it. This is an important reminder to the public that if they hear or see something suspicious or something that doesn't seem right, call the police.
According to Dugan, even though police could not stop the incident they were able to respond quickly and get the child to safety.
