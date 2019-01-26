UPDATE: TPD investigating murder, suicide near Houghton, Broadway

According to Sgt. Pete Dugan, spokesman for the TPD, police received two 911 calls around 4:30 p.m. Friday, from neighbors reporting shots fired in the 200 block of North Fenceline Drive. As officers were responding to the scene, a third 911 call was received, this time from a family member about shots being fired inside the home and asking for a welfare check. The family member also mentioned there might be a small child inside the home.