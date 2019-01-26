OVPD hosted Teen Maze to show consequences of choices teens may make with drugs, alcohol

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Teen Maze, a powerful event held Friday, Jan. 25 at Canyon del Oro High School, was designed to teach students the consequences of choices some young people might make with alcohol, marijuana and prescription drugs.
Groups of sophomores (about 425 students in all) entered the maze space as if they are attending a party. After a few minutes, Oro Valley Police Department staff came in, busted up the party and gave each student a “passport” that walked them through the consequences of their mock behavior.
The passport guided each student through three stations depending on their scenario. The stations were Court, Probation, Substance Abuse, Hospital, School and Future (effect on college, career and military). At each of the stations students, a volunteer read a scenario, including a nonfatal consequence, and had a discussion with the students. The idea was to bring to life the real-world consequences of decisions youths may be tempted to make and help them prevent or change risky behaviors.
It was presented in collaboration with Arizona Youth Partnership, Oro Valley Police Department, and the CDO PTO.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.