OVPD hosted Teen Maze to show consequences of choices teens may make with drugs, alcohol

The passport guided each student through three stations depending on their scenario. The stations were Court, Probation, Substance Abuse, Hospital, School and Future (effect on college, career and military). At each of the stations students, a volunteer read a scenario, including a nonfatal consequence, and had a discussion with the students. The idea was to bring to life the real-world consequences of decisions youths may be tempted to make and help them prevent or change risky behaviors.