Police investigating early morning shooting at a home in Sahuarita

SAHUARITA, AZ (KOLD News 13) - The Sahuarita Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place in the 2200 block of East Sahuarita Road.
According to SPD officers responded to the scene around 2 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 26, and found two victims had been shot. Both were transported to the hospital for treatment.
Witness and victim interviews revealed that several Spanish speaking males entered the house with guns and fired shots. According to SPD the suspects wore clothing or other items to cover their faces.
Though this was a violent and serious crime, no Nixle alert was sent, according to SPD, due to lack of suspect description or immediate threat information.
The investigation is ongoing and detectives are still processing the scene.
According to SPD there are no known threats to the public at this time.
