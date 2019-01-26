Saguaro National Park resumes operations

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Now that the shutdown is over, it’s time to get out and enjoy Arizona’s national parks, locally that means Saguaro National Park.
SNP will have limited operations beginning Saturday, Jan. 26, with all roads and trails are open and visitor centers at both the east and west districts should be open by noon, according to a SNP news release.
Staff are working toward full operations by next week, this means bringing back interpretive and educational program schedules, which will be posted by staff as soon as they are available.
For updated information on the park click here: www.nps.gov/sagu
