Silver Alert issued for missing Chandler man with dementia

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - A Silver Alert has been issued for 85-year-old Samuel Contreras by the Chandler Police Department.
According to Chandler police, Contreras left his group home at 217 N. Washington Street in Chandler on Friday night. He has only been at the home for four days and is unfamiliar with the area.
Contreras is described as Hispanic, 5-foot-5 tall, weighing 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, he was last seen wearing a peach colored shirt and beige pants with a black and gray hat with 'Texas' on it.
He suffers from dementia and may be trying to return to family in Mesa or may have boarded a bus for Mexico.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Chandler Police Department at (480) 782-4130.
