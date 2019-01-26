Tortolita Middle School teachers win Fiesta Bowl Charities Wishes for Teachers grants

MARANA, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Two teachers from Tortolita Middle School have won grants from the Fiesta Bowl Charities Wishes for Teachers program.
Started in 2016 the program grants classroom wishes to teachers in Arizona. According to a news release, more than 4,100 teachers from 115 Arizona cities applied for the 2018 Fiesta Bowl Charities Wishes for Teachers program.
Tortolita Middle School teachers - Adam Scafede and Flor Preciado were each awarded a $5,000 grant.
Scafede’s grant will allow his 7th and 8th grade students to apply the engineering and design process using Underwater ROVs. Scafede is a firm believer that teaching technology will give students a competitive edge to be successful in life and the job market. “These skills will allow our students to see real-world applications of the things they are learning now in school with the use of remote operated vehicles,” he said in the release.
Preciado’s grant will go for student art supplies and a new interactive projector for her Spanish classes. “Access to supplies is tremendously beneficial for students as they study and learn Spanish culture and language through the context of art and the projects they create,” said Preciado. “The integration of the new interactive projector is already allowing for students to be more engaged and help them learn Spanish through gamification.”
Teachers were honored on-field during half time at the Cheez-It Bowl on Dec.26 and at the 48th Annual Desert Financial Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Cheez-It on Dec. 29, 2018 where they rode the Fiesta Bowl Charities Wishes for Teachers wrapped bus and walked alongside all Wishes for Teachers recipients.
