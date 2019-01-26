‘Trump will handle it’: Florida man targets Iraqi family’s home during crime spree, deputies say

HOLIDAY, FL (Gray News) – Fortunately, an Iraqi mother and her four children were not home when David Allen Boileau allegedly entered their house without permission on Tuesday.
Right now, he’s only facing a burglary charge.
Even so, the Pasco Sheriff’s Office is asking the state attorney’s office and FBI to assist in the investigation that could produce a hate crime charge.
"It's heartbreaking this crime occurs. It's heartbreaking what happened. But what really is, to us, most disturbing is when there's children involved," Sheriff Chris Nocco said in a news conference on Wednesday.
According to a police report, Boileau stated several times the United States needed to get rid of people of Middle Eastern descent.
Deputies read him his Miranda Rights, which he indicated to have understood, yet he continued to express a dislike of Middle Easterners.
He told deputies that Middle Easterners “don’t belong here.”
"He also stated if he doesn't get rid of them, Trump will handle it," the police report said.
He allegedly told deputies he used an unlocked back door to gain access to the victim’s home, but claimed not to have taken anything.
The homeowner told deputies she was missing a black hand purse that contains four credit cards, a debit card, nine gift cards, a food stamp card and her ID, but investigators noted they didn’t find anything on the suspect once he was arrested.
Unfortunately, this was not the suspect’s first run-in with this family.
The day before, he threw nails and screws at a car belonging to the mother’s brother-in-law, in hopes of flattening the tires.
In that incident, the suspect allegedly said the country needed to get rid of them and that “we’ll get rid of them one way or the other.”
A neighbor who witnessed Monday’s incident recognized Boileau as he was going through the victim’s mail on Tuesday.
That neighbor confronted the suspect and is the one who alerted law enforcement. Responding deputies saw him walking down the street towards his home and took him into custody.
The family had lived in the neighborhood for three years before the incidents.
"He wished they weren’t in his community – which is ironic, because he's the one who moved into our community," Nocco said.
