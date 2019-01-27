Boy, 12, faces capital murder charge for boxer’s death

UVALDE, TX (KSAT/CNN) - John Duane Vanmeter’s promising boxing career and plans for a Valentine’s Day wedding were allegedly destroyed by a 12-year-old.
The boy was at one time the best friend of his fiancée’s son.
“His family is not speaking to me. They blame me for it,” Vanmeter’s fiancée Sammy Arellano said.
Speaking on the porch of the home where Vanmeter was murdered, she and her mother said they want want to be part of his funeral, but the family isn’t letting them.
“We’re just heartbroken,” Norma Arellano said.
Vanmeter's fiancée said she now regrets taking pity on the boy, who was known as a troublemaker. The couple even agreed to take him into their home.
"He didn't mind, he didn't care, as long as they stayed out of trouble," she said.
His fiancée said she'd even brought the 12-year-old and her son to take boxing lessons at the same gym where Vanmeter would often train.
"My son continued going. He stopped going," Sammy Arellano said.
Even so, she said the pair continued stealing items like candy from local convenience stores.
"They just kept getting in trouble. I told him he wasn't allowed at my house anymore and this was months ago," she explained.
Sammy Arellano said at the time it didn't seem to bother the boy, but her mother said he still kept threatening to kill her 10-year-old grandson.
"Three months later, he comes back and he really did it, but to the wrong person," Norma Arellano said.
The boy is facing a capital murder charge and is now being held at an area juvenile detention center.
Copyright 2019 KSAT via CNN. All rights reserved.