Condors beat Roadrunners for 8th straight win

Bakersfield’s win streak has vaulted the Condors into second place in the Pacific Division

Bakersfield 3, Roadrunners 1
By David Kelly | January 27, 2019 at 2:18 AM MST - Updated January 27 at 2:33 AM

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Bakersfield struck twice within 23 seconds in the second period Saturday afternoon on their way to a 3-1 victory over Tucson in front of a crowd of 5,019 at Tucson Arena.

The victory was the 8th in a row for the Condors (24-15-2-1) who swept the weekend series with the Roadrunners and jumped into 2nd place in the AHL’s Pacific Division.

Adam Helewka’s team-leading 12th goal of the season was the lone tally for Tucson (23-13-3-1).

Bakersfield goalie Shane Starrett earned first star honors, stopping 31 of 32.

The two teams combined to go 0-for-9 on the power play.

The Roadrunners are back at it at home against Colorado on February 1.

