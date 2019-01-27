Condors beat Roadrunners for 8th straight win

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Bakersfield struck twice within 23 seconds in the second period Saturday afternoon on their way to a 3-1 victory over Tucson in front of a crowd of 5,019 at Tucson Arena.
The victory was the 8th in a row for the Condors (24-15-2-1) who swept the weekend series with the Roadrunners and jumped into 2nd place in the AHL’s Pacific Division.
Adam Helewka’s team-leading 12th goal of the season was the lone tally for Tucson (23-13-3-1).
Bakersfield goalie Shane Starrett earned first star honors, stopping 31 of 32.
The two teams combined to go 0-for-9 on the power play.
The Roadrunners are back at it at home against Colorado on February 1.
