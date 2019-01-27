Michael Scott wins 2019 Chilly Willy 150

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Cheyenne Wyoming’s Michael Scott was able to escape the early clutter and win the Chilly Willy 150 Saturday night at Tucson Speedway.
The race began under the desert sun and that might have been part of the problem.
Drivers struggled to find their vision through the light coming into Turn 3. The race was stopped for four cautions in the first 20 laps.
39 cars went green for the 6th annual race.
Scott, who was driving one of the new Gen 6 Super Late Models, is a 1st time winner of the Chilly Willy 150 and the 6th different champion in the race’s history.
Dane Nissen finished 2nd, Logan Jewell took 3rd with Jace Hansen and Brad Kossow finishing 4th and 5th respectively.
Paul Banghart was the top local finisher in 8th place.
Reigning Tucson Super Late Models champion Brandon Farrington struggled with mechanical issues to a 20th place finish.
The Whelen All-American Season begins on March 9 at Tucson Speedway. The first regular season Super Late Models race will be on March 23.
