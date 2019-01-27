PREPS: Pusch Ridge splits with Valley Christian

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - The Battle of the Ranked Christian Schools came up a split Saturday night in Oro Valley.
The 11th ranked Pusch Ridge Christian Academy girls won their game against 13th ranked Chandler Valley Christian 40-37, while the 2nd ranked Lion boys were taken down by the visiting #5 Trojans 48-35.
In the girls’ opener, Angel Addleman scored 23 points and grabbed six rebounds for PRCA.
The Lions (16-7) blew the game open out-scoring CVC (15-8) 18-8 in the third quarter.
The girls trail first place Sabino by two games in Section play and will host the Sabercats on Tuesday night.
The boys’ nightcap started poorly for Pusch Ridge and the Lions could never recover.
PRCA (20-3) fell behind 25-14 at the half and saw their nine-game winning streak come to an end.
Jared Clark led the Lions with 16 points. Lucas Elliott scored 12.
The loss may affect PRCA’s state ranking but the Lions (7-0) are still in complete control of 3A South Section with a two and half game lead over both Sabino and Safford.
