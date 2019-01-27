BEAR DOWN: UCLA routs Arizona 90-69 to end 3-game skid

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and several of his teammates from UCLA's 1969 national championship squad were honored at halftime. Abdul-Jabbar leaned on a long cane during the introductions. Earlier, he met 7-foot-1 freshman Moses Brown, who is the Bruins' tallest player since 1992-93. Bill Walton, another legendary UCLA big man, chatted with Brown during early warmups before doing TV commentary.