ACTION DAY: Expect a wet weekend in Tucson area

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - It has been a while, but the Tucson area will see some rain this weekend.
The KOLD News 13 First Alert Weather Team has called for an Action Day Saturday, Feb. 2 because of rain.
We will have near perfect all week, until a cold from comes in this weekend.
On Saturday night, our chance of rain will jump to 70 percent as the low temperatures drop into the mid 40s.
We could see even more rain Sunday (40 percent) and Monday (30 percent).
