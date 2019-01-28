Early-morning fire displaces 5 people

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - The Red Cross is assisting five people who were displaced by a fire in the early hours of Monday, Jan. 28.
According to information from the Tucson Fire Department, the fire happened at about 5:30 a.m. in a house in the 2800 block of North Estrella Avenue, near East Glenn Street and North Stone Avenue.
No injuries were reported.
The cause and origin of the fire are being investigated. No damages have been estimated yet.
