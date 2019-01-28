FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A dry and warm start to the week.

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - A “cold” front will move through on Tuesday increasing our cloud cover and wind speeds. After that, we’re tracking rain chances for the end of the week into the upcoming weekend.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Temps fall into the low 40s.
TOMORROW: Partly cloudy and warm. Highs in the low-70s.
TUESDAY: Cloudy and breezy throughout the morning and afternoon. Daytime highs in the lower-70s.
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the lower-70s.
THURSDAY: Lower-70s under mostly cloudy skies. 20% chance of rain.
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and cooler. Upper-60s for the high and a 10% chance for showers.
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper-60s. Rain chances increase overnight (30%).
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid-60s. 10% chance for showers.
