FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Looking forward to some rain this week!

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - A weak cold front moves through on Tuesday increasing our cloud cover and wind speeds. After that, we’re tracking rain chances for the end of the week into the upcoming weekend.
MONDAY: Cloud cover increasing. Highs in the low to mid 70s.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Temps fall into the mid 40s.
TUESDAY: Cloudy and breezy throughout the morning and afternoon. Daytime highs in the low 70s.
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low 70s.
THURSDAY: Low 70s under mostly cloudy skies. 30% chance of rain overnight.
FRIDAY: 20% chance for morning rain. Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 60s.
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the mid 60s. 20% chance for afternoon and evening showers.
SUNDAY: 30% chance of morning showers. Clouds clear with highs in the low to mid 60s.
