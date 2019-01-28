Kino’s Gem and Mineral Show to open Jan. 31

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - The Kino Gem and Mineral Show, which is one of the largest in Pima County, returns to Kino Sports Complex Jan. 31 – Feb. 17.
The show features more than 220 exhibitors displaying unique items, such as rough rocks and gemstones from around the world including rough or polished stones, minerals, fossils, geodes, and other stones. In addition, several exhibitors will have jewelry, beads, woodcarvings, leather goods, pottery, rugs and more. The countries represented in this year’s event include Morocco, Brazil, China, Pakistan, Mexico, Germany, Australia and several others.
The show will open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for both wholesale and retail trade. A food court serving food and alcoholic beverages will be open during this time.
In addition, visitors can enjoy free admission and parking. Visitors should use the Kino Stadium main parking lot, located next to the show.
A free gem show shuttle service will also be available from this location. Additional parking is available in the parking lots along Milber St., west of Country Club Rd.
For more information on the exhibitors, visit www.as-shows.com.
For details about the shuttle route, visit www.gemride.com.
