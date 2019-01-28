Meghan-Kate royal ‘rivalry’ prompts online anti-abuse campaign

(CNN/Gray News) – A British celebrity publication is trying to get people to stop being so nasty about the royal family.
Hello! magazine says online comments about a supposed rivalry between British Duchesses Kate and Meghan are turning abusive and aggressive.
So it’s introducing a campaign called #HelloToKindness. The move comes after months of reports in British tabloid newspapers that claim the sisters-in-law are locked in a long-running feud.
The idea is to encourage people to change how they communicate online and raise awareness about online abuse.
“There’s a wider narrative in the media pitting them against each other, and unfortunately people are piling in and taking sides,” Emily Nash, the Royal Editor at Hello!, told CNN.
"People feel empowered to be aggressive and abusive to each other from behind the safety of their keyboard," Nash said. "It encourages a darker side of people's characters to come to the fore."
While it was inspired by messages about the duchesses, the campaign is targeted at everyone and is aiming to raise awareness about the number of abusive messages sent online.
“It’s easy to say anything if you are anonymous and you’re a thousand miles away,” Nash said, adding that the campaign “isn’t about censorship - it’s about the raising the standard of conversation.”
